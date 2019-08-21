News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 19:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Afifi Makes College Pick

R93yxsrbch0arls3txa0
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 8 former Mater Dei big man Adam Afifi has made his college pick.Afifi will play at McGill in Montreal CanadaThe 2018 graduate spent part of last season at Spire Institute in Ohio and Covenan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}