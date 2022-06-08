Adewale makes college pick
6 foot 4 North Star Academy senior Olamide Adewale has made his college pick. Adewale has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Bloomfield.This season he averaged 19 ppg and 10 rpg with a high ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news