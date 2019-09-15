Adams Talks Wake Forest Decision
St. Thomas Aquinas senior Quadry Adams made a decision to attend Wake Forest recently.NJ Hoops spoke with Adams about his decision.NJ Hoops: Why did you decide on Wake Forest? QA: It was definitely...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news