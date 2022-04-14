Adams reopens recruiting





6 foot 9 Olympus senior Javon Adams has reopened his recruiting. Adams had committed to Delaware State a few months ago.

This season he was selected to NJHoops.com All Big Man 2nd Team, NJHoops.com All Dunker 1st Team

Before transferring to Olympus he was at Capital Christian in Maryland

Last season he was selected NJHoops.com 2nd Team All State Independent.

Early in his career he was a Hoop Group Elite Camp All Star.

He is ranked among NJHoops.com top 10 seniors.

