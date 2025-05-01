Adams makes new college choice
6 foot 5 former Covenant College Prep postgrad Jimmie Williams has made his next college pick.
6 foot 6 former Patrick School National star Babacar Diallo has found his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Monmouth star Tahron Allen is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 3 Union City two sport star Omar Tillman has made his college pick.
