Abujawdeh Makes Pick
6 foot 2 Colts Neck Sr. Andrew Abujawdeh has made his college pick.Abujawdeh has decided to stay in state and attend Stevens Tech.He averaged 17 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.4 apg as a senior, He scored 26 a...
